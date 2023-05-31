BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police have arrested an 83-year old man for the suspected murder of another Benton Township resident.
According to a news release, Julius Oats is in custody following an investigation that led them to believe he fatally shot Robert Lee Jones, 64, on Friday.
Police were called at about 3 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Plimpton Avenue. Officers found Jones, who was dead with an apparent gun shot wound to the neck.
Witnesses directed investigators toward Oats, who was apprehended and held over the holiday weekend for arraignment.
In his court appearance, Oats was arraigned on an open murder charge and multiple other firearm offenses. His next court appearance is set for June 7.