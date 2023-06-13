BENTON TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Indiana woman was hospitalized after being shot through her vehicle while exiting I-94 last week.
According to a news release from Benton Township police, the woman was stopped at the Pipestone Road I-94 exit ramp at about 6 a.m. June 7, when she was shot by a man demanding she get out of her vehicle.
Police said when the woman refused to get out of her vehicle, the man – who is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s and wearing dark clothing – fired a gun multiple times into her vehicle. The woman was struck once, and two other bullets hit her vehicle.
Afterward, she was able to drive herself to Corewell Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.
Benton Township police said the incident was captured on a surveillance camera from a nearby business.
A black pickup truck was observed stopped on the exit ramp in front of the woman's vehicle, and a red station wagon was stopped on the exit ramp behind the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect has not been located or identified as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.