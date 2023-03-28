BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police released the name of a man who died in a recent house fire and gave an update on the investigation.
On Monday, police said Wendell Hill, 64, was the man who died in a March 11 house fire, which has since been labeled a homicide and arson.
At about 7 a.m. March 11, Benton Township police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found Hill inside and removed him from the building. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time, police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were considered suspicious. On Monday, police said the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.
According to a news release, multiple agencies are working together on the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or via their Facebook page.