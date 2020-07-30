Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools Andrae Townsel joins supporters Wednesday in coming together to support the end violence during a Night of Hope event at the Phillips 66 gas station in Benton Township.
Lamar Moody, center, of Benton Harbor joins residents as they sing hymns Wednesday during a Night of Hope event at the Phillips 66 gas station on Pipestone Road in Benton Township.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Lynette Clay, of Benton Harbor, stands on the spot where a young man lost his life last week at the Pipestone Road Phillips 66 gas station.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Pastor Carlton Lynch, of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, worked to organize the Night of Hope event.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools Andrae Townsel joins supporters Wednesday in coming together to support the end violence during a Night of Hope event at the Phillips 66 gas station in Benton Township.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — It was a spiritual evening full of song and prayer Wednesday outside the Phillips 66 gas station in Benton Township, where a 19-year-old man was shot and killed last week.
The Rev. Carlton Lynch of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church said he purposefully put the podium on the spot where Taj Carter of Benton Township died in a drive-by shooting. Police have not announced the arrest of any suspects in the slaying.