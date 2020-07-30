BENTON TOWNSHIP — It was a spiritual evening full of song and prayer Wednesday outside the Phillips 66 gas station in Benton Township, where a 19-year-old man was shot and killed last week.

The Rev. Carlton Lynch of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church said he purposefully put the podium on the spot where Taj Carter of Benton Township died in a drive-by shooting. Police have not announced the arrest of any suspects in the slaying.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege