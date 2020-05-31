Hundreds of people gather at the Dwight Pete Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor on Sunday during a peaceful march held to deal with recent police brutality and injustice across the country.
Benton Harbor City Mayor Marcus Muhammad speaks to hundreds of people gatheredSunday at the Dwight Pete Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor during a peaceful march held to deal with recent police brutality and injustice across the country.
Gwen Swanigan, center, joins hundreds of people as they walk down Pipestone Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday during a peaceful protest of recent police brutality and injustice across the country.
BENTON HARBOR — At least one local pastor was planning to help the Benton Harbor police patrol the streets Sunday evening to make sure there was no violence after about 300 people took part in a peaceful march earlier in the day.
Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church in Sodus Township said violence erupted in several other cities, including in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis, on Saturday after peaceful protests, and he didn't want to see that happen in Benton Harbor.