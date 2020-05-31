BENTON HARBOR — At least one local pastor was planning to help the Benton Harbor police patrol the streets Sunday evening to make sure there was no violence after about 300 people took part in a peaceful march earlier in the day.

Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church in Sodus Township said violence erupted in several other cities, including in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis, on Saturday after peaceful protests, and he didn't want to see that happen in Benton Harbor.

