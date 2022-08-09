BENTON HARBOR — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Benton Harbor this weekend to meet with homeowners and inspect the progress made on replacing the city’s lead service lines.
During the visit, Whitmer announced the campaign to accelerate replacement of aging lead water service lines is ahead of schedule with 80 percent of the lead lines in the city having now been replaced with new copper lines.
“I am committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to solve the challenges facing Benton Harbor," Whitmer said in a news release. "We must complete these critical upgrades to lead service lines as quickly as possible to ensure families have access to safe drinking water. We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe.”
More than 3,600 water service lines have been replaced or verified non-lead as of last week, leaving less than 900 to complete.
The crews have replaced more than 400 lead service lines with copper over the past 30 days and are averaging 15 lead service line replacements per day. Five contractors have seven crews working throughout the city.