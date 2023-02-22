BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s water crisis has entered a new phase, and the city may ask for more financial help from the state.
John Young, a water consultant to the city, told city commissioners Tuesday that the public health crisis is mostly over due to the city’s lead water service lines being replaced.
Now, he said the city needs to figure out how to bridge the gap between the water plant’s revenues and expenses, which have been said to be around $1.3 million annually.
He said the annual water rate increases approved by city commissioners in 2020 for five years won’t be enough to close the gap.
Many residents stopped paying their water bills after the state told them in the fall of 2021 to use bottled water for drinking and cooking due to higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead in some of the city’s drinking water. Now, more than 99 percent of the lead water service lines have been replaced and Young said the water leaving the city’s water treatment plant is good.
“We believe that the current rates are probably at the affordability level right now,” Young said. “We don’t see any substantial revenue adjustments or revenue increase coming from the residents of Benton Harbor. ... We really need the state to step up and we really need the water customers to step up and pay their bills.”
Young said a report is due March 10 to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy explaining how the city is going to move forward with the water plant, with that report given to city commissioners at their March 6 meeting.
“We’ll basically give you the manual to take to the (state) legislature and say, ‘Here’s all we can afford. Here’s what we need. And if we don’t get this, we’re going to have some potential financial issues,’” Young said.
He said the city’s general fund is currently supplementing the utility fund.
“This is grant money not for capital projects,” he said. “We need it to, basically, fill the hole for operating costs from the state because we can’t go much longer supplementing the gap with general funds.”
Young estimated the city will need state help for operating costs for about 10 years.
“We need to get some funds from the legislature to carry us through the next decade while we grow the city, while we get additional customers, and then the revenue increases,” Young said. “But it’s not going to happen overnight. We need help to buy us a few years to get that growth.”
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the problems started while the city was under two consecutive state-mandated emergency managers from 2010 to 2014. He said the city lost many water customers to neighboring Benton and St. Joseph townships.
“The city went from pumping prior to emergency management over 5 million gallons per day ... to just 1.2 (million gallons), if that,” Muhammad said. “... That wasn’t a self-inflicted wound. That was a state of Michigan inflicted wound.”