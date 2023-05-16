BENTON TOWNSHIP — Orchards Mall ownership has been working on a plan for the future of the shopping center, which Berrien County Commissioner Chokwe Pitchford said will soon be revealed.
On Tuesday, Pitchford told Benton Township trustees he expects a formal proposal from mall representatives to be available by May 26. He said the plan would detail the economic development and investment the owners plan to put into the building and the property.
Pitchford said he intends to go through the plan with township officials and state Rep. Joey Andrews to see if the mall’s plan makes sense for the area.
“I don’t think the plan is going to be the center point of the conversation,” he said after Tuesday’s meeting. “I think the next step is coming to a place where Benton Township officials and mall representatives are all on one accord. The community is already skeptical about this. But they are taking steps to try to build their public image.”
Once the plan is in place – and if it is viable – Pitchford said the next step is to get local stakeholders to buy-in, figure out how to rally the community around getting the changes made and to ensure the township has “a seat at the table.”
Pitchford said the proposal will likely be the most economically viable option for mall ownership.
“Inflation is through the roof, so they will do what is economically best for them and what they can get done,” he said. “I don’t think they have the capacity to not do anything with that property.”
Pitchford said the goal is to see a plan that includes how much money they are willing to invest. From there, he said he would sit down with state representatives and discuss the 2024 budget cycle and different avenues the state may help with the proposed economic development.
“I want them to come with their number first, on what they’re willing to put into the property,” he said.
During the meeting, Pitchford also told trustees that mall representatives have paid a company to install speakers that emit sound to deter seagulls from the building. He said potholes are next on the list for mall management to address.
“This company has a lot of experience with large FedEx buildings and facilities,” Pitchford said in reference to the business installing speakers. “They advertise an 85- to 90-percent reduction over the first one to three weeks.”
Bedi & Associates, which manages The Orchards Mall on behalf of Durga Property Holdings, has met with township and county officials over the past few months.
In a March meeting, it was reported mall management had two visions. The first was a complete overhaul, estimated to cost $40 million. It would shrink the commercial footprint of the mall, convert large portions into apartments and single-family housing and add a convention center. The other plan would use the mall as storage for transportation or logistics storage.