Republican Michael Stender has won a special election for a Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in central Pennsylvania. His victory Tuesday retains the seat vacated by a GOP member who was elected to the state Senate earlier this year. Majority control of the House hinges on another special election, in the Philadelphia suburbs. Whichever party wins the race between Democrat Heather Boyd and Republican Katie Ford will have 102 members, the minimum needed to control the agenda in the 203-seat state House. The Associated Press has not called that race.