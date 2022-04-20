Report: Suspect kicked Eric McGinnis into St. Joseph River

BENTON HARBOR — Details from a report concerning the 30-year cold case of Eric McGinnis were released Wednesday by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which named the alleged suspect responsible for his death.

The redacted report weaves a tale of lies and threats that were told by people involved in the killing of the 16-year-old Benton Harbor teenager, whose body was found in the St. Joseph River on May 22, 1991, after being missing for five days.

According to the nine-page report, the main suspect, Curtis T. Pitts of Benton Harbor, took his own life in 2003 at the age of 30. Pitts was 19 when McGinnis died.

The attorney general’s office redacted portions of the report in an effort to protect the identity of a witness. Details were released after the attorney general labeled McGinnis' death as a homicide – rather than an accidental drowning – on Tuesday.

Bennie Bowers, McGinnis’ uncle and retired Michigan State Police lieutenant, said the family is reading over the report with their attorney to decide what their next steps will be.

The report states Daniel Thornton told law enforcement officials what happened in 1993, but he was deemed to be an unreliable source, possibly because he was in the Berrien County jail at the time.

Thornton declined to speak with an investigator from the attorney general’s office in October 2021, saying “he wanted nothing to do with this case because he already told the detectives what he knew back in 1993, and they did not believe him.”

“He did confirm, however, that what he told detectives back then was what happened, and he further voiced frustration over the police letting Pitts get away with killing Eric McGinnis because he was a ‘good kid,’ and he ‘didn’t deserve to go that way,’” the report states.

According to Thornton’s statement in 1993, Pitts and McGinnis were arguing by the water at Silver Beach when Pitts kicked McGinnis in the head, causing McGinnis to fall into the water.

“After Eric fell into the water, Pitts and two other males started to throw rocks at him,” the report states.

The unnamed witness told attorney general investigators in October and March that he didn’t see McGinnis go into the water, but he was at the scene and saw what led up to the incident.

He said he saw five white men chasing McGinnis, who was Black and was carrying a green coat in his hands. Three of the five white men were later determined to be Pitts, Theodore Warmbein and Jamison Green, according to the report.

The unnamed witness said something didn’t seem right, so he drove to the beach and was told McGinnis went over the train bridge.

Later that day, the witness said he was parked on a hill with a friend smoking cigarettes when a car with five people in it pulled up.

“One of the people in the car was wet, completely drenched from head to toe, it caught me completely off guard and I was like nobody gets that wet from running,” the report states.

He said Pitts threatened to kill him and his friend if they said anything.

The witness said Pitts showed up at his house after McGinnis' body was found and said "he did a roundhouse kick to the side of Eric’s head and Eric hit his head on the pier and Eric fell in the water and they went into the water to fish him out but could not get him out."

The investigators from the attorney general's office recommended the case be closed with no charges issued because the main suspect is dead, along with Warmbein.