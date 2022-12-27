221227-HP-coat-donations.jpg

Daniel Ganus, 8, relaxes at his home in Riverside. Daniel, with the help of family, friends and schoolmates, recently collected 115 coats to donate to people in need.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

RIVERSIDE — Daniel Ganus is a little kid with a big heart.

Just in time for frigid weather, the 8-year-old recently held a coat drive that resulted in 115 coats and several scarves and hats being donated to people in need.

