ST. JOSEPH — The language in the second recall attempt against Benton Harbor school board Vice President Trenton Bowens was rejected Tuesday during a clarity hearing by the Berrien County Election Commission.
Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler, who chairs the commission, said the language was rejected because it talks about a board report that had nothing to do with Bowens’ conduct as a school board trustee.
“The language needs to ... state factually and clearly each reason for the recall. Each reason for the recall must be based upon the officer’s conduct during his or her current term in the office,” Tyler said in a voicemail to The Herald-Palladium.
Benton Harbor school board Trustee Elnora Gavin, who filed the petition, said Bowens’ action was voting “no” on March 14 on the motion to “approve the replacement of the high school boilers and others in the district as needed.”
“They said they were confused,” Gavin said after the hearing. “I don’t know what they were confused about. The language was very clear.”
The first petition was filed April 6 against Bowens by Shari Szilagyi of Benton Harbor. Election commissioners rejected it on April 25, saying the use of the word “others” was unclear.
Gavin filed the second recall petition on the same day the first one was rejected. She said she filed it as a parent and taxpayer who happens to be a school board trustee.
She said she was trying to recall Bowens and not the other three trustees who voted against replacing the boilers because she feels Bowens is the “most damaging member of the school board.”
Gavin said she won’t file another recall petition because she doesn’t trust the election commission will do the right thing.
“It’s unfortunate that they did not stay true to the purpose of that hearing, but there are always other peaceful means to get things done, and I intend to exercise my right to address this issue in another way,” she said. “... This just leaves more of an open opportunity to explain more in depth why we need a more progressive board member.”
Both petitions cited a March 14 Benton Harbor school board meeting, where trustees voted 4-3 not to replace the boilers. Bowens previously said he voted against the resolution because there were no recent quotes on how much it would cost to replace them.
During the school board’s April meeting, trustees unanimously approved asking for proposals from contractors for new boilers at the high school and at Fair Plain Elementary School.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, trustees heard a report on the status of receiving bids to replace the boilers. Superintendent Kelvin Butts said they were in the process of finding an architectural and engineering firm, which doesn’t need to go through the bidding process. Once the scope of the project is identified, he said the firm will send out bids for proposals to do the work.
In a written statement, Bowens said he remains committed to the students and taxpayers in the school district.
“To date we have not received a quote or know how the full extent of how much the replacement would cost. It’s like going to the car lot wanting to purchase a car, but (there’s) no price tag on the car,” Bowens said. “I think the taxpayers appreciate me seeking questions and quotes and not trying to bankrupt the district. On Trustee Gavins’ antics, one must ask why she (did not seek) the replacement of the boilers before she resigned off the board the first time she served for six months. The people voted for her to ensure the students are receiving a quality education, not using her title and position for personal past vendettas and recalls. Nevertheless, I will not engage or be distracted by her behavior or personal vendettas. I will continue to remain focused on making sure the children of Benton Harbor receive a quality education that prepares them for the 21st Century.”