BENTON HARBOR — Just hours after his earlier petition was denied, a Benton Harbor resident filed a second recall petition against Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

According to a county clerk employee, Quacy Roberts filed a petition to recall the mayor at 11:53 a.m. on Monday. The clarity hearing, which was where his earlier petition was denied, was at 9:30 a.m. that same day.

The most recent petition states Muhammad should be recalled, "For voting to increas (sic) the resident's (sic) of Benton Harbor water rate."

The Berrien County Election Commission is scheduled to meet for a clarity hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, according to a county employee.

The commission voted to deny the prior petition for inaccurate language. Roberts told The Herald-Palladium he planned to resubmit a petition, possibly that same day.

“For failing to tell the residents of Benton Harbor that the water was contaminated with lead,” Roberts' prior recall petition stated.

In Roberts' opening statement, he acknowledged the city had said there was lead present in residents' water, but said they needed to use the words "contamination" or "contaminated with lead."

Muhammad presented several documents to the court, including city-published advisories and newspaper articles. The advisories were sent to residents and posted at city hall. One resident confirmed during public comment she had received the water advisory.

Muhammad did not respond for comment on Wednesday.

Commissioners voted to raise Benton Harbor's water rates in May 2020, over a five-year period. The hike was aimed to plug a $900,000 shortfall and would result in a $30 increase on average at the end of the five-year period.

At the time, the city was negotiating with the state to qualify for almost $15 million in grants and low-interest loans for a project that was recently completed in the city. Along with fixing several streets, the work replaced 150 lead service lines and repaired the city’s water tower.

The state at the time was requiring the city generate another $1.3 million annually for the water system to cover operating costs and the proposed debt before the grants and loans would be awarded.

Commissioners ended up approving a financial package that raised sewer and water rates between 8 to 10 percent and used $700,000 annually from the city income tax money.

The two recall petitions have come at a time while the city has been in the national spotlight for more than a month over its lead service lines.