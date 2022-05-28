BENTON HARBOR — From smoothies to bounce houses, children visiting the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship got a day of their own this weekend.
Kids Day began Saturday morning with smoothie races at the KitchenAid Fairway Club. The participants were given a limited amount of time to collect ingredients for the smoothies they would blend up for judges.
Their results were creative. One smoothie contained chocolate, lime, parsley, apples and honey.
Afterward, the kids and their parents went to the Renaissance Athletic Club to practice their penalty kicks and learn how to throw a perfect spiral.
RAC Owner Sean Todman said this was the first year they partnered with the Senior PGA to host Kids Day activities.
“It’s really fantastic,” he said. “It’s part of a vision coming true.”
They tried to think about the activities they would have wanted to play as kids, Todman said. He thanked Championship Director Brandon Haney and other Senior PGA officials for the opportunity.
“We try to incorporate everything,” said Laura McCoy, RAC general manager. “Kids are full of energy, and we need to keep ’em moving!”
A trolly then took the kids to the YMCA Kids Zone at Jean Klock Park. The space had an arts and crafts tent, a STEM zone sponsored by the Curious Kids’ Museum, a bouncy house and various golf games.
Ryan Kitron, Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA youth development director, said the event took countless staff and volunteer hours to put on.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the youth,” said Kitron. “Obviously, the PGA has been very generous and a great partner to work with.”
Lisa McGovern came with her three kids from Carmel, Ind. Her family was visiting her parents who live off Harbor Shores, and they saw the Kids Zone.
“The kids had a blast,” she said.
Her son Marshall McGovern, 7, said his favorite part were the golf games in the zone.
“I don’t really play golf that much, but I did really good,” said Marshall.
His sister, Sylvia McGovern, 6, was a fan of the bounce house.
“It was really fun,” she said.
Their cousins were also in town, visiting the same grandparents.
Katherine Baldwin, 4, decorated her own golf ball at the arts and crafts table with her siblings.
“I’m doing rainbow,” said Katherine of her colorful golf ball.
Katherine’s mother, Lauren Baldwin, said this was their first time coming to the Kids Zone.
“They were very kind to let us come and play, and it’s a wonderful, beautiful day,” Baldwin said.