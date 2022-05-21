Senior PGA, KitchenAid officials discuss 2020’s canceled event

BENTON HARBOR — Two years ago, Ryan Ogle said he got perhaps his worst birthday gift ever.
On April 2, 2020, tournament officials and key sponsors announced the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – which was set to be held at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores – would be canceled due to the unknown longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Southwest Michigan industries grappled with closures and new safety measures, Ogle and his team fell back on their mantra.
“I remember because my birthday’s April 1,” said Ogle, who has since been named the PGA Championship director through 2024. “We were going through all the scenarios, which was a difficult task because we had spent two years planning for an event that’s a week long. But we kept repeating to ourselves: Embrace the surprise.”
In the week leading up to the championship’s return to Benton Harbor, Ogle and others look back on 2020’s canceled tournament with a mix of sorrow and optimism.
“I feel like the way we went about it was the right way,” he said. “We gave our ticket holders, volunteers and corporate clients a heads up before it was announced because we thought that was what they deserved. The response we got across the board was disappointment, but that we were doing the right thing.”
While the tournament’s four-year hiatus from Michigan was unexpected, Senior PGA officials and tournament sponsors say they’ve seen an increase in excitement for Memorial Day weekend.
Deb O’Connor, director of corporate reputation and community relations for Whirlpool, said this became apparent by how early volunteers began to sign up.
“Two years ago is a blur and I hate talking about it,” she said. “But we’re really excited about this year. People are happy to be outside and not on video. We’re looking forward to an amazing event.”
A snowball effect
Working through the logistics on canceling a major championship is no easy feat.
The conversations moved fast and took shape in early March because of the amount of course preparation that takes place in April.
Ogle recalled how in March 2020 they were planning a media day for the defending champion to come to Benton Harbor in April. But media day discussions were pushed aside as PGA leadership, KitchenAid officials and NBC broadcast partners discussed scenarios and alternative plans.
Jeff Fettig, former Whirlpool CEO and general chairman of the tournament, said tough decisions had to be made as travel and parts of the economy were shutting down.
“The reality was we were all still learning about COVID. Nobody had a crystal ball of how this was going to play out,” Fettig said. “Myself, folks at KitchenAid and the PGA of America, we had gotten input from the local community. The state had guidelines by then. When you lay out all the facts, it wasn’t a big debate. That was the beginning of a snowball effect.
“It was a bad memory, I try to forget it.”
Event organizers had set a deadline date for April 1. However, Fettig said they collectively knew what they would do the week before the deadline.
“You feel bad because of all the work that was put in,” Fettig said.
Ogle said organizers realized the championship couldn’t be held Memorial Day weekend in its current structure.
“What’s an event with no spectators like? Can we reschedule it?” Ogle said. “One of the main reasons we host the championship here every two years, is presenting Harbor Shores and the community to the world and inviting people to the area. It became more apparent we weren’t going to invite people. With no spectators, would that be the best way to showcase the area?”
No rescheduling
When the 2018 Senior PGA Championship ended, Ogle and his team began planning for 2020.
“It is truly a 24-month process,” he said. “We had done everything we had typically done and were well on our way to hosting another championship.”
Organizers had recruited all the volunteers, secured support from corporate sponsorships. Ogle said they were in the beginning of the “execution phase” of the tournament.
“We had great committees and great volunteers. We had a great tournament planned,” said Fettig. “We were right on track when COVID became more prominent in mid-March.”
With two years’ worth of work on the books, tournament officials contemplated pushing the championship back a few months.
Fettig said the mechanics to reschedule “got tricky” for all parties involved.
“Everyone was rescheduling everything,” he said. “Whether it was college football, golf or whatever, everybody had the hope this would be over in a few months. We pretty much knew through mid-summer it wasn’t going to happen.”
O’Connor said picking a good timeframe for the golfers to come to Benton Harbor proved to be less than ideal.
Another factor was how the Senior PGA Championship would be televised, as everyone was competing for the same broadcast schedule in the second half of 2020.
“The Master’s that year was played in November. It became obvious that if you didn’t get the TV slots, you weren’t going to reschedule,” Fettig said. “… We would not reschedule it because we couldn’t get any of the fall spots for TV. Nobody knew what COVID would look like in the fall.”
Four years later
Ogle likes to look at the positives when it comes to 2020’s canceled tournament.
When refunds needed to be dispersed in 2020, something amazing happened.
More than 130 volunteers donated their uniform package fee to benefit Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 Response Fund. In total, about $15,000 was sent to Lakeland to support a number of unexpected health care needs during the pandemic. These funds helped provide personal protection equipment and support clinical workers serving on the front lines.
O’Connor said a lot of people began golfing as a hobby during the pandemic because it was among the safest options.
“A lot more women and kids are playing now because they took it up during COVID,” she said. “So I think there’s more interest in the championship now.”
Ogle, who was on site at Harbor Shores this past week to lend a hand, said he noticed there’s been more excitement. He cited the longer gap between tournaments in Benton Harbor.
“There’s a renewed appreciation to host a major championship every other year in a community,” Ogle said. “In some ways, I think the cancellation was a reminder that we shouldn’t take this championship for granted, or that we host it as frequently as we do.”
Since its debut at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in 2012, KitchenAid has signed on for the championship’s biennial return to the Twin Cities through 2024.
“With the easing of restrictions, we’re going to do it in the right way,” said Fettig. “We’ve got the best field in the tournament in terms of the 156 players. Every year you graduate players who turn 50. In four years, we have more players who are eligible now that will be here competing for the championship.”