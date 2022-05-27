BENTON HARBOR — The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores is about more than golf, former Whirlpool Corp. Chairman and CEO Jeff Fettig said Friday.
“It’s about community, and it’s about giving back,” Fettig said. “Over the years, more than $1 million has been donated to youth organizations in our community. And we are proud to showcase our community to millions of viewers.”
Fettig’s comments came during a community breakfast at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which was held to honor community leaders and announce economic impact and this year’s donations.
Fettig said the Harbor Shores development has brought in almost $10 million to the community since its beginning, and has created about 600 temporary jobs with a half-million dollar payroll.
PGA officials announced major donations to two community organizations that work with children. The Curious Kids’ Museum in St. Joseph and the YMCA of Greater Michiana each received $50,000 from the PGA of America.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Curious Kids’ Museum Executive Director Lori Marciniak said after Friday’s event. “We are so thankful for the things this money can do for the museum.”
She said the money will likely be used toward new exhibits for the museum, which promotes and encourages fun, hands-on learning for children.
Jill Haboush, chief development officer for the YMCA, said the $50,000 will support the organization’s mission of youth development and healthy living.
“I’m just thrilled. This is so exciting. It’s an honor to host the Kids Zone,” she said.
The YMCA Kids Zone, which is held on the golf course grounds, offers fun activities for kids, and is being joined this year by the Curious Kids’ Museum.
Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, said the Senior PGA Championship has always been about more than just golf.
“It’s about the community, and recognizing the selfless leaders who make this area such an incredible place,” he said. “We are proud to support the Curious Kids’ Museum and the YMCA in delivering impactful services for local youth.”
The two donations were made in addition to $50,000 in scholarships to Lake Michigan College’s Start-to-Finish programs, as part of the PGA and Whirlpool’s Jack and Barbara Nicklaus KitchenAid Senior PGA Champions for Change Scholarship Program. The scholarship recipients will be announced later.
Luis Benitez, a previous scholarship winner, said it changed his life.
“When my family first came to Southwest Michigan, I did not speak any English. There were very low expectations for me,” he said. “Because of LMC’s Start-to-Finish program, I went on to the University of Michigan and became a registered nurse.”
The scholarships are given to members of the Benton Harbor community who have graduated from LMC with an associate degree and plan to continue their college education.
Richerson said the Jack and Barbara Nicklaus KitchenAid Senior PGA Champions for Change Scholarship Program was created to inspire recipients to create their own golden opportunities through education and embodies the values Jack Nicklaus has stood for his entire life – winning with integrity and giving back to others.
Supporting efforts
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, St. Joseph City Commissioner Mike Sarola and Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough were honored by the PGA, as was Jeff Noel, Whirlpool’s corporate vice president of communications and public affairs, who is leaving for a job in Kentucky. He was recognized as a leader in the Harbor Shores development.
“Without his leadership, this never would have happened,” said U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph. “This is an example of what you can do when you work together. This area was once a mess. This community came together and transformed it into what it is today.”
Muhammad also recognized Noel for his previous efforts.
“He wanted to exit quietly, so I didn’t ask permission and will ask forgiveness,” the mayor said. “On behalf of the citizens of Benton Harbor, I wanted to honor him for his accomplishments.”
Noel said to this day, he receives scathing emails from nay-sayers who opposed the development, saying Whirlpool should pay the communities the money it makes from the development and the Senior PGA.
“Do you have two cents?” Noel jokingly asked Fettig, who replied that Whirlpool makes no money off the PGA. “This is not done to make money. Whirlpool will always be committed to our community and will always do its fair share.”
Noel said the 98 percent of area residents who support the efforts to bring the community together for the betterment of all should speak up louder than the vocal minority.
“Don’t squander the opportunities. Don’t let me down. I didn’t do this for fame or money. I did it because I love all of you,” Noel said. “We are truly a great community, and we allow too many to drown that out. It’s time we stop letting a small number of voices misrepresent, try to tear us apart and create division.”
Fettig, who serves as general chairman of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, said the development of Harbor Shores started as a catalyst to move the community forward.
“The positive impact it has had on Southwest Michigan year after year continues to amaze me. It has brought people together through golf to make lasting change,” he said.
John Lindert, PGA of America vice president, said when he originally heard about the proposed development and visited the area, he never thought it was possible.
“I never thought it would happen. I’ve been back numerous times, and I couldn’t believe what I saw happening,” Lindert told attendees at the community breakfast. “The PGA of America is proud to be part of this, and the impact on the community is incredible. Thank you for allowing us to be part of the experience.”