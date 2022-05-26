BENTON HARBOR — Paul and Juliett Hopkins, a couple from London, England, made their way to Southwest Michigan without a hitch.
No flight delays. No COVID issues. No travel problems.
But getting from their Stevensville hotel to the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores took a bit of creativity.
The two were among visitors from all over the world and the country who came to watch some of the world’s greatest golfers compete in the first round of the tournament Thursday.
The London couple’s eyes would be focused on one golfer in particular. Juliett’s brother, Paul Broadhurst, is one of this year’s competitors and won the last Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in 2018. So when they could not get a cab, Uber or Lyft ride from the Hampton Inn in Stevensville to Harbor Shores, they got creative.
They had earlier met Rick Rea, a volunteer marshal for the tournament, and spotted him in the hotel lobby wearing his KitchenAid PGA garb. They asked him for a ride to the golf course, and he gladly complied.
“We marshals are ambassadors for the tour. Our job is to help the players, their families, caddies and spectators have a fun and safe event,” said Rea, who is from St. Louis.
The couple from London said they’ve been to the U.S. several times, but this was their first time in Michigan. When asked if there is anything they’ve heard about in Southwest Michigan that is a “must see” on their trip, Paul said, “This golf course.”
Mike Russell and his wife, Carole, traveled from Wallace, N.C., to watch Mike’s friend, golf pro Larry George, compete in the Senior PGA Championship.
“We follow Larry wherever he goes,” Mike Russell said. “I golfed with him up north a couple days ago. He’s good. But everybody here is good.”
Their eyes will also be on George’s wife, Patty George, caddying for her husband for the first time.
The Russells are staying at an Airbnb about five minutes away from Harbor Shores. They said they enjoyed a nice dinner Wednesday night at RyeBelles Restaurant & Bar in St. Joseph.
“Dinner was very good and our server, named Drew, was excellent,” Russell said.
Next on their food tour, Silver Beach Pizza.
Mark Johnson drove in from Battle Creek, and packed along two of his golfing buddies.
“A friend had sent me tickets, and I brought these two friends along,” he said. “This is my first time here. I like that it’s not as crowded as the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin last September.”
The three pals, all carrying umbrellas, said Thursday morning’s weather was better than they expected.
“We also have tickets to the fancy club at the 16th green, and we’ll enjoy free food and beer,” Johnson said. “At the Ryder Cup it was $18 for a beer. I had zero beers.”
Dave Pontius drove in from Elkhart, Ind. He said it’s his first time coming to Harbor Shores although he has friends who have played the course.
He said he follows golf on television and, along with a friend, has volunteered at the Senior PGA at the Brickyard in Indianapolis and worked the KitchenAid Senior Open at Notre Dame.
“We came today because we decided to avoid the holiday weekend,” Pontius said. “I’m enjoying the tournament atmosphere. I’ll watch the rest of it on TV.”
Chase Carnes of Columbia, Mo., attended the first day of the tournament with his father, Cardie Carnes from Monmouth, Ill., and Scott Pieper from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cardie Carnes said he and Pieper played golf together in high school, and said he once played with pro-golfer Todd Hamilton. Chase Carnes coached golf for a year after graduating from college.
It was their first time coming to Harbor Shores.
Closer to home, students from Gennifer Gunter’s culinary class at Benton Harbor High School were treated to a morning at the golf course as guests of KitchenAid celebrity chefs Christopher Covelli and Brett Wagner, who earlier this week shared culinary skills with students ahead of their upcoming appearance at the KitchenAid Fairway Club.
The students attended a cooking demonstration at the Fairway Club, then watched a little golf before heading back to school.