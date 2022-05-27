BENTON HARBOR — Volunteering together at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA is an ideal way to spend the Memorial Day weekend, according to Vishal Shah and Jaimee Kerhoulas Shah of Stevensville.
They are just two of the 1,200 volunteers from around the world who make this year's tournament a success.
The couple said they met at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and volunteered for the first time while dating in 2014.
“He’s a big golfer. I grew up around golf. That was also something that we could do together,” said Jaimee, who grew up in New Buffalo.
Ever since then, they said they’ve volunteered at the event every time it came to Harbor Shores Golf Course in Benton Harbor. Vishal said as the tournament progressed, so did their lives.
“We started dating. Then the next year we came back, we were engaged. Then the next year we came back we were married. And now, we have a 1-year-old who will be joining us on Sunday,” he said. “It’s kind of amazing. Every two years, we had a big milestone.”
Even though they have volunteered four times, starting in 2014, this is the first time both of them have been living in Berrien County.
They said they were ready to volunteer in 2020 before the pandemic struck, even though they lived in Seattle.
Before that, Vishal said that one year, he lived in Madison, Wis., while another year, he lived in Washington, D.C.
“Every other year the tournament would be here, we’d always find a way to volunteer,” said Vishal Shah, who is originally from Troy. “It’s a great event. It’s a great course. I played golf my whole life growing up. This is one of the pinnacle outings that comes to the area. We just wanted to find a way to be part of it.”
Kevin Guzzo, a St. Joseph resident, said he volunteered with the caddies in 2012 – the first year of the championship. Starting in 2014, he said he’s been the chair of the Ropes and Stakes Committee.
“What we do is come out the week before the tournament and set up the entire course with ropes and stakes to keep spectators away from the fairways and greens and players,” said Guzzo, who is also the athletic director for St. Joseph Public Schools. “Then every morning at about 6 a.m., we go out and make sure the ropes and stakes are still up.”
He said being chair of the scoring division was added to his responsibilities in 2018.
“I oversee the walking scorers, the standard bearers, the monster board, the leader boards and basically help those committee chairs get the job done,” he said.
Guzzo said he loves being part of the championship.
“I think it’s a great community event,” he said. “The growth I’ve seen since 2012, I think the community really gets involved and supports the Senior PGA of America.”