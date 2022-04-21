220420-HP-sephora-photo.jpg

A new Sephora store is opening in the Kohl’s location in Fairplain Plaza in Benton Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Sephora is expected to join Fairplain Plaza this month.

The international beauty retailer has set up shop in the Benton Township Kohl’s and will open to the public on April 25.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags