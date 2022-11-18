221118-HP-dial-a-ride-file-photo.jpg

The Dial-A-Ride headquarters at the Twin Cities Area Transit is pictured in downtown Benton Harbor.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — The partnership between the Twin Cities Transportation Authority and the University of Michigan to improve public transportation in the Benton Harbor region is continuing, with the team seeking to hire a smart mobility analyst.

The project is being funded by additional money from the National Science Foundation, which first awarded a $1.4 million grant in 2018.

