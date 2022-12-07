BENTON HARBOR — The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announced its seventh annual Holiday Food Sharing Program, sponsored by the city of Benton Harbor, Whirlpool Corp. and the PGA of America.
The Holiday Food Sharing Program collects and distributes about 400 food boxes and turkeys to area residents and families in need of assistance each year, a news release stated. Since the program’s founding in 2015, the SMCAA has helped more than 2,800 families in Benton Harbor, Benton Township and St. Joseph.
“As the holiday season approaches, our focus always shifts toward giving back to those in need,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in a news release. “This will be SMCAA’s seventh year organizing the food sharing program, which has now provided holiday meals for thousands of people in our community. The generosity of the organization and the volunteers that make this event happen help bring tremendous joy to families throughout Benton Harbor and the surrounding areas.”
Distribution of the turkeys and food boxes will take place 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22.
The food share program will be done in a drive-thru format again this year. Program participants will not be allowed outside their vehicles, and vehicles must have trunks cleaned and cleared for holiday food boxes to be provided.
“Whirlpool Corp. is deeply ingrained in the Southwest Michigan community, and our neighbors are important to us,” said Deb O’Connor, director of corporate reputation and community relations at Whirlpool, in a prepared statement. “This can be a difficult time of year for many and we hope the Holiday Food Sharing Program can help bring a little cheer during the holiday season.”
All interested residents must apply for the Holiday Food Sharing Program to be considered.
Applications are available at the following locations:
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency: 185 E. Main St, S303, Benton Harbor
United Way: 2015 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph
The Department of Health and Human Services: 401 8th St., Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor City Hall: 200 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor
City of St. Joseph: 700 Broad St., St. Joseph
Benton Township: 1725 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor
Mosaic: 510 W. Main St., Benton Harbor
Michigan Works: 401 8th St., Benton Harbor
The Emergency Shelter Services: 645 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor
The Salvation Army: 233 Michigan St., Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor/Benton Township Senior Services, Inc: 225 Colfax Ave., Benton Harbor
Applications need to be turned in to SMCAA by Dec. 16. Applications may be returned in the following manner:
By email: contact@ smcaa.com
By phone: 269-925-9077 ext. 874
By drop-off: SMCAA Main Office at 185 E. Main St., Suite 303, Benton Harbor, MI 49085
Applicants will receive immediate notification of eligibility and, if eligible, pick-up instructions for the day of the event.
“The local response to this event each year is remarkable,” said Brandon Haney, championship director of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, in the release. “The Southwest Michigan community has embraced the PGA of America and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and delivering meals for the holidays is just one small thing we can do to show that same support.”
For further information about the Holiday Sharing Program, please visit www.smcaa.com or call 925-9077.