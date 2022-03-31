Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A welcome sign is pictured near the St. Joseph Harbor on Wednesday in St. Joseph. The area is projected to receive more than $3 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program.
Geese gather around the LAFARGE docks near the St. Joseph Harbor on Wednesday in St. Joseph. The area is projected to get more than $3 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program.
ST. JOSEPH — If President Joe Biden’s 2023 fiscal year budget is approved, the St. Joseph Harbor is set to receive more than $3 million.
St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson said he was told the money would be used to not only dredge the inner and outer harbors, but to repair the North Pier, which is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.