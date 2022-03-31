220331-HP-sj-river-harbor1-photo.jpg

A welcome sign is pictured near the St. Joseph Harbor on Wednesday in St. Joseph. The area is projected to receive more than $3 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — If President Joe Biden’s 2023 fiscal year budget is approved, the St. Joseph Harbor is set to receive more than $3 million.

St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson said he was told the money would be used to not only dredge the inner and outer harbors, but to repair the North Pier, which is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

220331-HP-sj-river-dredging-file-photo.jpg

Crews conduct emergency dredging along the St. Joseph River Channel last summer after a shoal was identified restricting the channel depth during the year’s annual channel survey.
220331-HP-sj-river-harbor2-photo.jpg

A Maritime Heritage Trail sign illustrates the history of commercial shipping near the St. Joseph Harbor on Wednesday in St. Joseph. 
220331-HP-sj-river-harbor4-photo.jpg

Geese gather around the LAFARGE docks near the St. Joseph Harbor on Wednesday in St. Joseph. The area is projected to get more than $3 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium