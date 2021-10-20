BENTON HARBOR — The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee has asked the state to turn over a list of documents on its response to the elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor’s drinking water.

Committee Chair Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, requested records Monday from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to a letter obtained by The Detroit News.

McBroom is seeking correspondence among officials on the use of corrosion controls in Benton Harbor’s water, on testing of the city’s water and on the elevated lead levels. The chairman is targeting communications that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took office, and Oct. 15, 2021.

“The documents requested herein will help us learn and understand how the department established, implemented and executed policies and initiatives to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor over the past three years,” McBroom’s letter stated.

In the letter, the chairman asked the department to provide the requested documents and information within 10 days.

McBroom wrote that “a thorough review of the department’s response to this tragedy is necessary and will help strengthen and preserve the department’s effectiveness moving forward.”

EGLE Communications Manager Hugh McDiarmid Jr. told several media outlets Tuesday the department received McBroom’s letter and intends to comply with the request.

A hectic month

Elevated lead levels were first detected in Benton Harbor in 2018 during routine testing.

However, the state urged Benton Harbor residents to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and baby formula on Oct. 6. The order came nearly a month after more than 20 organizations filed a petition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for emergency action under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

As of Monday, the state says it has delivered more than 47,000 cases of free bottled water to Benton Harbor. This week, Meals on Wheels began delivering water.

On Tuesday morning, Whitmer met privately with city officials and community leaders in Benton Harbor, where she called on the state Legislature to help fund lead line replacements with a $11.4 million appropriation in unused American Rescue Plan funding.

The media was not informed about Tuesday’s community meeting beforehand. However, Whitmer’s office issued a news release afterward.

“Today, I visited Benton Harbor to hear from community leaders doing the work on the ground and residents living through water challenges every day,” Whitmer said in the release.

Last week, Whitmer’s office pledged to remove all of the city’s lead service lines in 18 months – by April 2023 – and continue bottled water delivery as long as it remains necessary. The cost to remove the lines is estimated at $30 million.