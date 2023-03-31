230331-HP-mercy-hospital-photo.jpg

The site of the former Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor is pictured Thursday.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — It may be back to the drawing board for “Project T” in Benton Harbor.

The proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development didn’t score high enough to receive state funding, said Alex Little, director of the Benton Harbor Community & Economic Development department. He spoke Wednesday during the city’s Planning & Economic Development meeting.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium