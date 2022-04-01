BENTON HARBOR — Money to help get the lead out of Benton Harbor keeps pouring in.
The state announced Thursday that another $9 million will be used to expand lead abatement services to all homes in the city regardless of residential income.
“Our goal is to assess every home in Benton Harbor for the presence of lead hazards in not only drinking water, but paint, dust and soil to ensure those homes are lead-safe for families through abatement services,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in a news release.
Previously, an unspecified amount of money was available only to people who qualified, such as pregnant women living in low- to moderate-income households. Owners of rental properties will be required to participate in cost sharing for services.
This announcement comes after city officials found out last week the city is getting $45 million in the state’s supplemental budget plan, bringing the total amount of money the city is getting from the state’s 2022 budget to $55 million.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he was happy to learn about the additional funding.
“We’re just bathing in the good news and keeping our foot on the peddle in terms of staying focused on why we’re receiving the money and putting it to good use,” he told The Herald-Palladium on Thursday.
Muhammad said the money will do more than remove lead from the city.
“This will also bolster the economy, creating jobs as well as opportunities. At the same time, it’s improving the quality of life, which we all know that water is a human right. I’m ecstatic, once again,” he said.
While he’s grateful the city is receiving the money, Muhammad said it’s only the beginning.
“Benton Harbor is not alone,” he said. “One of the concerns of municipalities across the state is aging not only infrastructure, but aging water filtration plants and distribution systems that must be upgraded.”
The funding is part of $36 million in supplemental funding agreed to by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature in December, according to the release.
The in-home lead abatement services can include environmental investigations to “identify lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards.”
Residents can find the link to apply for home lead services at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
For more information, call 866-691-5323.