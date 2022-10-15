BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad has said many times in the past four years that the only thing stopping the city from replacing all of its lead water service lines immediately was money.

As long as the city was hampered financially, city officials said it would take 20 years.

That changed one year ago on Oct. 14, 2021, after Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II visited Benton Harbor to announce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plans to accelerate the replacement of the lead service lines.

This week, more than 95 percent of the city’s almost 4,500 water service lines have been replaced or verified to not contain lead, with less than 200 more to be checked.

Even before Whitmer’s help, city officials were working to secure funding to replace the lead service lines.

In the spring of 2018, Benton Harbor received a $284,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. At the time, officials said the money will be used to replace the water lines to at least 200 homes with copper.

That was five months before the state declared Benton Harbor’s drinking water had too much lead in it in October 2018.

Since then, city officials worked hard to find money wherever they could.

In the spring of 2020, commissioners approved almost $15 million in infrastructure work, which included replacing 150 lead water service lines. That project was funded through a mixture of low-interest loans from the state and $1.4 million in loan forgiveness.

In October 2020, then EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler came to Benton Harbor to announce a $5.6 million federal grant to help remove lead water service lines.

Three weeks before Gilchrist made his announcement in 2021, serious money started flowing into the city when state legislators approved a budget with $10 million earmarked to help Benton Harbor replace lead service lines.

Later in October of 2021, the city was awarded $6.5 million in grants and loans from the state that included $3 million in federal “Booker funds,” which don’t have to be paid back. These are referred to as Booker funds because U.S. Sen. Corey Booker authored the federal legislation, which was signed into law in October 2019. They were established to help disadvantaged communities replace lead service lines.

The biggest boost came in March, when state legislators approved sending the city $45 million in its supplemental budget plan.

At the time, Muhammad said that money will be used to do more than just replace the lead water service lines in the city.

“There are issues at the water filtration plant,” Muhammad said. “We will be able to use some of the funds to address some of the maintenance that we were unable to (do) years ago. There are so many infrastructure projects we’ll be able to get done as well.”

Help to the city didn’t stop at replacing lead water service lines. In March, the state started using $9 million to expand a program to find all sources of lead in the city’s homes at no cost to residents.

More information and how to sign up can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe/Community-Response/benton -harbor or by calling the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 866-691-5323 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.