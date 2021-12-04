BENTON HARBOR — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is changing its bottled water distribution starting Sunday with water and recycling being provided six days a week at Benton Harbor High School.
Volunteers from community distribution sites will provide drive-thru water distribution at the high school Sunday through Thursday and on Saturday each week. The new location will offer recycling for empty water bottles, as well as a heated building for volunteers to warm up and a larger space for water storage.
In addition, the Southwest Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St. will continue providing self-serve pick up four days a week through the end of December.
“With winter weather already underway here in Michigan, we wanted to provide a centralized location for Benton Harbor families to access clean, safe drinking water,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a news release. “We appreciate the willingness of our amazing community volunteers to move to the high school location to continue providing water to their neighbors. Our thanks to Benton Harbor High School for supporting their community by hosting this site.”
Additional volunteers are needed to assist at the high school distribution site.
Individuals who want to serve as community ambassadors to help distribute water should connect with one of the approved community organizations. Individuals or groups who want to serve as unpaid volunteers can sign up on the United Way’s online platform.
Starting Sunday, volunteers from the following organizations will be available to assist Benton Harbor residents pick up water at the Benton Harbor High School at 870 Colfax Avenue:
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 2-4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Dec. 6
- Noon-2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- Noon-2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Noon-2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday, Dec. 9
- Noon-2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Noon-2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Southwest Community Action Agency will host self-serve water pick up as follows:
- Monday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
City residents are encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot reach 211 should call 844-875-9211.
Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.