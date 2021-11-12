BENTON HARBOR — Free blood lead testing will be offered in Benton Harbor next week to provide residents of all ages an opportunity to get their blood tested.
For individuals who have elevated blood lead levels, the goals are to identify the source of lead, stop the lead exposure and to talk with their doctor to discuss any other tests or follow-up that might be needed.
“Although blood lead tests cannot tell you if you were exposed to lead in the past, testing is particularly important for young children and pregnant persons because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth,” Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, said in a news release.
Upcoming mobile testing dates and times are:
- 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Harbor.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Discovery Enrichment Center, 465 S. McCord St. in Benton Harbor.
- Noon to 6 p.m Tuesday at Discovery Enrichment Center, 465 S. McCord St. in Benton Harbor.
Children less than 6 years old with an elevated blood lead level are offered nurse case management through the Berrien County Health Department, which includes a home visit with a registered nurse.
Additional locations for blood lead testing for children include:
- InterCare Family Health Network, at 800 M-139, by calling 855-869-6900.
Through the WIC program and the health department by calling 800-815-5485 or visiting BCHDMI.org for more information.