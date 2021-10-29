BENTON HARBOR — The state will start paying Benton Harbor residents who have been donating their time to distribute bottled water, retroactive to Oct. 1.
They will be known as community ambassadors, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Community ambassadors will be paid $15 an hour and must be approved by the community organization they are volunteering with. They must also live in the city limits.
“Benton Harbor residents have stepped up to help one another as the state provides free bottled water to the city to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in their drinking water,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in the news release. “Ensuring that residents are compensated for their time is a priority for the state and will help ensure a sustainable, long-term solution and is the right thing to do.”
The Rev. Brian Clayborn, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Benton Harbor, said he supports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to provide bottled water and said the ambassador program is a great idea.
About a dozen members of his church have been staffing water distribution events there for the past month.
“The community has truly come together to help one another,” Clayborn said in the release. “I had one lady call Tuesday who is a cancer survivor, and she stated that she couldn’t lift any water, but said that if there was anything she could do, she was willing. So, she came out Tuesday and worked for about three hours passing out forms for people to sign.”
Among the volunteers are Diane Young, who worked at Ebenezer on Tuesday and has assisted at other distribution locations with members of the community group, Sisters From Another Mother.
“What really has been most rewarding has been seeing the community collaborate,” said Young, a lifelong city resident who is a Business Resource Network success coach for Michigan Works. “It’s working together for the greater good of the community. It’s great to see the diversity. Every age, color, gender. We’re just all coming together to take care of the city residents.”
People who want to serve as community ambassadors should connect with an established distribution site. Individuals or groups who want to serve as unpaid volunteers can sign up on the United Way’s online platform.
Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.
This action is part of an accelerated effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.
To date, MDHHS and volunteers had provided more than 100,000 cases of free bottled water at community distribution sites and deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation.
The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:
Today
Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self service)
Saturday
Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone St., 4-6 p.m.
Sunday
Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.
Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
Monday
Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self service)
Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon to 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self service)
Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon to 2 p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 4-6 p.m.
Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan .gov/MiLeadSafe.
Families living in Benton Harbor can apply to have their homes assessed for lead by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.