BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police have now ruled the suspicious death of a man over the weekend to be a homicide.
Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said police have determined Leon “Red” Johnson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
He said police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three possible suspects.
Police were called to 865 LaSalle St. on Sunday on a report of a man having been found dead inside the home. Deputy Public Safety Director Michael Clark on Sunday said the death was "suspicious in nature."
McGinnis said in an updated news release Wednesday three people were seen entering the home the night before, on Saturday, and are prime suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Tipline at 927-0293, or 895-6948.