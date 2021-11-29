ST. JOSEPH — The third time was the charm for a Benton Harbor resident's recall petition efforts.
The Berrien County Election Commission voted to approve Quacy Roberts' third petition to recall Mayor Marcus Muhammad at a clarity hearing on Monday. The petition stated the Benton Harbor mayor should be recalled “for voting yes for a state of emergency.”
The Benton Harbor board of commissioners voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency at an Oct. 18 board meeting to allow Muhammad to work on the water crisis full time.
Petitioners must gather at least 595 valid signatures from registered Benton Harbor voters to force a recall election.
Muhammad has 10 days to appeal the recall efforts. Should he do so, any signatures gathered during that time will be voided, said Sheila Reitz, election administrator. The recall petition is valid for 180 days, but signatures are only valid for 60 days, Reitz said, meaning the petitioners must gather enough valid signatures in a 60-day window.
If enough valid signatures are collected, a recall election would be held in May, August or November 2022, depending on when the petitions are turned in and the signatures are certified, Reitz said.
Muhammad said his priority remains working with residents and the state to solve the water crisis.
"I think it's empty, personal," Muhammad said regarding the recall efforts. "And quite frankly, I think it's a waste of time and not worth the paper it's printed on."
Roberts originally submitted no documents in support of the petition, and Muhammad arrived 40 minutes after the meeting began. Because of the lack of documentation, members of the commission – Berrien County Trial Court Chief Judge Mabel Mayfield, county Clerk Sharon Tyler and county Treasurer Shelly Weich – were uncertain whether the vote took place within the mayor's current term.
Mayfield asked a reporter from The Herald-Palladium to read a portion of an article detailing the Oct. 18 meeting where the state of emergency was declared, but members of the commission were still uncertain whether the mayor had voted in favor of the declaration.
Benton Harbor resident Elnora Gavin provided a YouTube livestream of the meeting, which Roberts then submitted to the hearing. Members of the commission then watched the relevant portions of the livestream.
When Muhammad arrived at Monday's hearing, he argued the petition was unclear whether it referenced the state of emergency declared on Oct. 18 or on July 22, 2019, which would fall outside of the mayor's term, and brought the minutes from both meetings.
Additionally, Muhammad voted against the July 22 state of emergency, which gave the mayor the powers of city manager after city commissioners voted to fire Darwin Watson.
Given the minutes and livestream of the Oct. 18 meeting, Mayfield said it was clear the mayor had voted for the state of emergency during his term.
The board then voted 3-0 to deem the petition acceptable.
During the public comment portion, Benton Harbor resident Michael Hoyh disputed whether Roberts actually lived in the city. Reitz said she had checked with the secretary of state and confirmed that his voter registration is within the city.
Benton Harbor resident Elnora Gavin said the mayor should have acted sooner to declare a state of emergency.
"I don't have a problem with him voting yes. I have a problem with taking so long to vote yes," Gavin said.
Other petitions
Roberts' first petition was rejected for inaccurate language. The petition’s reasoning for Muhammad’s recall stated, “For failing to tell the residents of Benton Harbor that the water was contaminated with lead.”
Mayfield said at a Nov. 1 hearing this was false, given numerous city communications regarding the contamination.
The second recall petition was rejected for legal issues on Nov. 17. Roberts had submitted a petition recalling the mayor “for voting to increas (sic) the resident’s (sic) of Benton Harbor water rate.”
Because the mayor introduced plans to do so in 2019, prior to his current term, Mayfield said the petition was outside of the statutory limit.
Despite this rejection, Roberts’ fourth recall petition states the mayor should be recalled “for voting yes to raise the residents (sic) of Benton Harbor water rate,” a similar wording to his second petition.
A clarity hearing for Roberts' fourth petition will be at 9 .m. on Dec. 6 at the Berrien County Administrative Center.