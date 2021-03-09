Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II talks with students Monday morning at Fairplain East Elementary School about the suggestion they submitted to have a Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow named Tiger in honor of Benton Harbor High School’s mascot.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Students at Fairplain East Elementary School sign an MDOT snowplow named Tiger in honor of Benton Harbor Monday morning.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Students at Fairplain East Elementary School gather around a newly named MDOT snowplow Monday morning.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II talks with students and staff Monday at Fairplain East Elementary School.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Students at Fairplain East Elementary School in Benton Township oohed and aahed Monday during a visit from a snowplow that was named “Tiger” based on their suggestion in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Name MI Snowplow contest.
Not only did they name Tiger after the school district’s mascot, but they learned that snowplowing is more involved than just pushing snow.