BENTON TOWNSHIP — Students at Fairplain East Elementary School in Benton Township oohed and aahed Monday during a visit from a snowplow that was named “Tiger” based on their suggestion in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Name MI Snowplow contest.

Not only did they name Tiger after the school district’s mascot, but they learned that snowplowing is more involved than just pushing snow.

