BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor has been under a state advisory for having higher-that-acceptable levels of lead in some of its water lines for three years.
Before the first state advisory was issued in October 2018, Benton Harbor was one of 18 cities chosen to receive state grant money in a pilot lead removal program offered by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, now called the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
A lot has happened since then, which has pushed the city of nearly 10,000 residents into the national spotlight. The following is a timeline of specific events that have affected Benton Harbor during its water crisis.
May 11, 2018 – Benton Harbor and St. Joseph get DEQ grants to replace lead water lines: Benton Harbor received $284,000 and St. Joseph received $272,000 in the pilot lead removal program offered to 18 cities by the state.
Oct. 24, 2018 – BH officials give the first notice that there’s lead in water: Out of the water samples collected from 30 homes over the summer, eight were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 22 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 60 ppb.
Oct. 25, 2018 – Officials urge BH residents to get their water tested: At news conference, officials encourage residents to pick up free water testing kits to find out if they have lead in their tap water.
Nov. 23, 2018 – BH homes test positive for high lead levels, search begins for lead origin: Higher-than-acceptable levels of lead were found in the tap water of 27 of the 159 homes (17 percent) that were tested in Benton Harbor. Another 38 homes (24 percent) tested as having between 5 ppb and 14 ppb, which is below the state’s action level of 15 ppb.
Dec. 12, 2018 – BH schools’ faucets testing high to be replaced by January: School officials to replace 25 water fixtures in schools in the city and eight in the township because they tested as having more than 5 ppb of lead. Only one in the township and five in the city tested at or above the 15 ppb action level.
Jan. 23, 2019 – State requires BH water plant changes: DEQ officials conducted a Sanitary Survey in October and found several potential problems, but stressed that none of them had anything to do with the amount of lead in some of the city’s tap water.
Jan. 25, 2019 – Free water filters, testing kits are passed out: During a town hall meeting, then-Health Officer Nicki Britten of the Berrien County Health Department said water filters must have a NSF 53 certification, or they may not filter out lead. Former City Manager Darwin Watson said no city water pipes have been found to have lead in them. All of the lead so far has been found to come from pipes and water fixtures maintained by residents.
July 28, 2019 – BH officials issue their second notice with a public advisory: Out of the water samples collected in 47 homes from January to June 2019, 12 were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 27 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 46 ppb.
Nov. 14, 2019 – BH officials say they’re making inroads with lead in water: Then-Benton Harbor Water Superintendent Mike O’Malley said the corrosion control system installed at the water plant in March appears to be brining lead levels down in tap water by coating the pipes so the lead doesn’t come in contact with the water.
Jan. 22, 2020 – BH residents are warned a third time about possible lead in water: Out of the water samples collected in 39 homes from July through December 2019, 10 were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 32 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 72 ppb.
April 16, 2020 – Commission approves $15 million infrastructure project: BH commissioners approve an almost $15 million infrastructure project that will replace 150 lead service lines, fulfilling the state’s requirements to replace 5 percent per year for three years.
July 22, 2020 – City issues fourth notice concerning high lead levels: Out of the water samples collected from 63 homes between January to June 2020, nine were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 23 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 440 ppb.
Oct. 24, 2020 – BH secures $5.6 million grant to help remove lead lines: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gives city $5.6 million grant to remove lead service lines. However, city officials later say they didn’t receive the money until this past summer.
Feb. 10, 2021 – BH issues its fifth public advisory about lead in drinking water: Out of the water samples collected from 66 homes July through December 2020, 11 were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 24 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 240 ppb.
June 23, 2021 – City seeks $13 million in grants to address infrastructure: City engineers tell commissioners that $3 million of the grant request is for federal Booker funds, which wouldn’t have to be paid back and would be used to replace about 600 lead service lines.
Aug. 10, 2021 – BH issues sixth water advisory for lead: Out of the water samples collected from 78 homes January through June 2021, 11 were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. And the 90th percentile of the samples was 24 ppb for lead, with the homes testing between zero and 889 ppb.
Sept. 9, 2021 – Whitmer proposes $20 million for lead pipe removal in BH: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to replace all of the lead service lines in Benton Harbor over five years using $20 million of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. It was part of Whitmer’s $200 million proposed investment to replace lead service lines statewide.
Sept. 10, 2021 – Petition filed with EPA over BH water lead levels: Twenty organizations filed a petition with the EPA for emergency action under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, saying that for the past three years, the city and EGLE have failed to take timely action to correct the problem.
Sept. 21, 2021 – City commissioners spar over lead line removal: City commissioners authorize City Manager Ellis Mitchell to award three contracts to Meeks Contracting Services concerning lead service lines. Two will replace 360 lead service lines using money from the EPA grant. The third grant will be used to do an inventory of where more lead service lines are located.
Sept. 23, 2021 – BH gets $10 million from state to remove lead pipes: The state’s 2022 fiscal budget includes $10 million to Benton Harbor to help remove lead service lines, instead of the proposed $20 million.
Sept. 25, 2021 – Bottled water, filters to be distributed in Benton Harbor: EGLE officials say the state will continue to supply water filters and start supplying bottled water to make sure all city residents have access to lead-free drinking water.
Oct. 6, 2021 – EPA to assist BH on lowering lead levels in water: EPA staff announce they have mobilized to help state and city officials make sure residents have access to safe drinking water.
Oct. 7, 2021 – BH residents urged to use bottled water: State officials urge city residents to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and for powdered baby formula “out of an abundance of caution.”
Oct. 14, 2021 – City, state officials order urgent response to lead crisis: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II travels to Benton Harbor to announce an accelerated response to replacing the lead service lines in the city, with 20 semi-trucks carrying 35,000 cases of bottled water being sent to the city weekly.
Oct. 19, 2021 – Commissioners declare state of emergency: Benton Harbor commissioners declared a local state of emergency over lead in some of the city’s drinking water, with the mayor saying he’s stepping down from his job to work on the city’s water crisis full time.
Oct. 19, 2021 – Recall petition declared against BH mayor: Benton Harbor resident Quacy Roberts filed the petition Tuesday at the Berrien County Clerk’s Office, where he cited a lack of response to the ongoing Benton Harbor water crisis.
Oct. 20, 2021 – State committee seeks records on BH water crisis: The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee asked the state to turn over a list of documents on its response to the elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor’s drinking water.
Oct. 21, 2021 – BH secures state loans for water system improvements: The $6.5 million in grants includes $3 million in Booker funds, which would be used to replace 600 lead service lines.
Oct. 22, 2021 – Benton Harbor water crisis takes center stage in Lansing: Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad testifies in Lansing before the state’s House Oversight Committee about the city’s water crisis. Liesl Clark, director of EGLE, said the adequacy of the water filters to remove lead from the city’s water has been called into question.