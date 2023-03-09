BENTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a house in the 1700 block of East Britain Avenue in Benton Township.
Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said police arrested a 42-year-old Benton Harbor man on numerous firearm charges after finding 20 firearms in the house. A second person was arrested on unrelated charges, Tiefenbach said.
A subsequent search of a house in Watervliet Township yielded six more firearms, he said.
Benton Township police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County TRU Team, Michigan State Police SWET West and Medic 1 Ambulance.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 925-1135 or via the department’s Facebook page.