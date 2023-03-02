BENTON HARBOR — A house fire in Benton Harbor led to the death of a 3- and 4-year-old on Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a structure fire at the corner of Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue with reports of people trapped inside at 3:38 a.m.
When crews arrived, three adults and four children had already escaped, but firefighters confirmed there were still people trapped inside, a release stated.
While mounting an attack on the fire, crews began searching for those trapped and found the bodies of two deceased children, ages 3 and 4. Those injured while escaping are being treated at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital St. Joseph.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire, the release stated. The house is assumed to be a total loss.
The deceased individuals will be transported to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo for autopsies to determine the cause of death.
Names of the deceased and family are not being released at this time.
BHDPS was assisted at the scene by the Benton Township police and fire departments, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph Township Fire Department Station 2 and Medic 1 Ambulance.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or at 269-845-6948.