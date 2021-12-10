BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor resident Quacy Roberts has filed two additional recall petitions in an ongoing effort to remove Mayor Marcus Muhammad from office.

Roberts submitted both petitions on Wednesday. The fifth states the mayor should be recalled "for voting yes to raise the residents of Benton Harbor water and sewer rates, for the next five years."

The clarity hearing for this petition will be at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the Berrien County Administrative Center.

The grounds for recall on Roberts' sixth petition are nearly the same: "for voting yes to raise the residents of Benton Harbor water and sewer rates for the next five years, water rates will increase each July 1 for the next five years."

The clarity hearing for this petition will be at 10:30 a.m., directly after the hearing for the fifth petition.

The mayor could not be reached for comment Friday on the two additional petitions.

Roberts has had the language from one of his previous four recall petitions cleared during a clarity hearing.

His third petition, which called for a recall election for Muhammad's vote to declare a state of emergency, was approved on Nov. 29. From that date on, the petitioner has 180 days to collect 595 signatures in a 60-day span to force a recall election.

The mayor has called the recall efforts a waste a time in prior interviews with The Herald-Palladium.

Election Administrator Sheila Reitz said Friday that Roberts has not yet requested the forms needed to collect signatures on.

Roberts' second and fourth petitions both used the water rate hike as grounds for recalling the mayor, but both were dismissed. The second was denied for legal issues and the fourth for being unclear.

The Berrien County Election Commission denied Roberts' first petition for being inaccurate. The petition stated the mayor should be recalled for "for failing to tell the residents of Benton Harbor that the water was contaminated with lead.”

Roberts has previously said his multiple recall efforts stem from Muhammad's response to the city's lead crisis.