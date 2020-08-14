ST. JOSEPH — Paper jams made worse by high humidity are partially what delayed votes from quickly being counted in the August primary, Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler told county commissioners during their meeting Thursday morning.
“It was also due to the stock of paper that we were using and with all the (absentee ballot) votes that we received,” she said.
Tyler said for the next election, local clerks will be asked to clean their tabulators more often on Election Day to avoid the paper jams. The tabulators were replaced in the county in 2017.
She said that 35,716 people voted in Berrien County, with most of them – 22,538 – voting by absentee ballot, with 13,178 voting in person. That means that almost 28 percent of the 128,143 registered voters in the county voted.
Tyler said that Benton Township was the last municipality to get its votes in at 6 a.m. the day after the election.
“The tabulators are a little bit sensitive to certain inks and when too much ink gets on the tabulator and it isn’t cleaned enough, they will jam,” she said. “And we also learned that a lot of the (absentee ballots), how they were folded, created jams. We will correct all those issues for November.”
By comparison, she said that 19,737 county residents voted during the August primary of the most recent presidential election in 2016.
In 2018, she said that 30,047 people voted in the August primary, while 63,213 voted in the November general election. Tyler speculated that the open governor’s race attracted people to vote.
She said she doesn’t have a breakdown of how many people voted by absentee ballot in 2016 and 2018.
However, Tyler expects more than 60,000 people to vote this November, with the presidential race drawing big numbers of voters.
After the meeting, Tyler said she expects that the number of people who vote by absentee ballot will obviously climb, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Write-in deadline
Tyler said that the deadline for people to file to be a write-in candidate is 4 p.m. Oct. 23, and that people need to file with their local clerks – not with the county clerk.
In addition, Tyler said she would like to remind people that when they fill out absentee ballots, they need to be returned to the local clerks. She said that if they are sent to the county clerk, she will forward them to where they need to go. But it’s best if they are sent to the correct clerk in the first place.