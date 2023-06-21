BENTON HARBOR — People will be able to learn more about the two Martin Luther King Jr. monuments to be installed in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph at an open house Thursday.
The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the African American History & Literature Gallery, 725 Broadway, Benton Harbor.
The fundraiser is being organized by the United Civic Monuments Project, which plans to install one of the monuments at the Dwight Pete Mitchel City Center Park in Benton Harbor and at the Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph. The latest renderings of the designs and sites will be available, according to a news release from UCMP.
UCMP has raised 70 percent toward its $850,000 goal to design and install the monuments. The designs have been approved by each city and can be viewed at unifiedmonuments.org/monuments.
The UCMP is led by the founders of the African American History & Literature Gallery, Emanuel and Sharon Brown, with support from Krasl Art Center, Lake Michigan College, Berrien Community Foundation, the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Arts & Culture Social Justice Group and the cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.
The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Arts & Culture Social Justice Group was created to promote solidarity through community-wide efforts supporting, advocating and promoting social justice within the Twin Cities. The committee is chaired by St. Joseph Mayor Laura Goos and Benton Harbor City Commissioner Edward Isom.