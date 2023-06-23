From left, Benton Harbor Commissioner Edward Isom, Emanuel and Sharon Brown, and Joyce Perkins talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. monuments during an Unified Civic Monuments Project open house held Thursday at the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.
ABOVE: Laura Winkle, left, associate curator of engagement at the Krasl Art Center, and Sarah Nadolski attend a Unified Civic Monuments Project open house Thursday at the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Time is growing short to be a part of bringing two Martin Luther King Jr. monuments to the Twin Cities a reality.
“We’ve been saying, ‘Now is the time’ for the last two years,” said Sharon Brown, one of the founders of the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor. “That has shifted. The time is short. We’ve gotten into another level of the project.”