BENTON HARBOR — People are stronger when they work together, more than 100 participants heard Saturday as they took part in a Benton Harbor/St. Joseph Unity Rally in Benton Harbor.

Community organizer Trenton Bowens said it was a kick-off event for the "Stronger Together: Black Lives Matter" campaign being sponsored by Neighbors Organizing Against Racism.

