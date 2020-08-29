Dozens of people gather during a unity rally held Saturday at the Dwight Pete Mitchell Park in Benton Harbor in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, and to launch a Stronger Together community campaign sponsored by Neighbors Organizing Against Racism.
Norah Judge, 17, a senior at St. Joseph High School, seeks signatures in support of a Black Lives Matter mural to be painted in front of St. Joseph High School during a unity rally held Saturday at the Dwight Pete Mitchell Park in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbel / HP staff
Bonita Mitchell sings during the rally.
Don Campbel / HP staff
Paul Mow holds up a sign as he joins dozens of people gathered during a unity rally Saturday.
Don Campbel / HP staff
A large crowd gathers during a unity rally held Saturday in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbel / HP staff
Community organizer Trenton Bowens speaks during a unity rally held Saturday at the Dwight Pete Mitchell Park in downtown Benton Harbor.
Don Campbel / HP staff
