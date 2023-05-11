BENTON HARBOR — The Unified Civic Monuments Project will host a Unity Walk on May 21 between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.
The walk will be between the sites that the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monuments are expected to be placed in the summer of 2024, according to a news release from UCMP. The walk will start at Dwight Pete Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor and end at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph.
Light refreshments will be provided. There will be a limited return shuttle available back to Benton Harbor from St. Joseph.
The co-host of the walk will be Al Mussman of Zoy! Adventures.
“There’s nothing like getting out and being active together to build connections and understanding. Those connections are the heart of the Monuments Project,” Mussma said in the release.
UCMP has raised 63 percent of its $850,000 goal to design and install monuments honoring King in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The designs have been approved and can be viewed at unifiedmonuments.org/monuments.
“Giving is heading toward the finish line in funding – we have climbed one side of the mountain. Together, we have reached the top and are now well on our way down the other side,” said project co-founder Sharon Brown.
Contributions to help bring this campaign to completion may be made through the UCMP website or through partner Berrien Community Foundation at berriencommunity.org/ unifiedcivicmonumentsfund.
This week, UCMP announced it received a $16,000 Community Partners Grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
Also this week, UCMP received $5,000 from Honor Credit Union and $19,630 from Zoy! Adventures, with the amount in reference to the 1963 March on Washington and occasion of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.