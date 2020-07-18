Barry Adams, owner of ADAMS & Son Heating & Cooling, was among area business leaders who received certificates of Special Congressional Recognition on Friday for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Cleveland, president and CEO of Cornerstone Alliance, talks about the dedication of area businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a presentation of certificates of Special Congressional Recognition on Friday in downtown Benton Harbor.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton presents certificates of Special Congressional Recognition to several area businesses for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON HARBOR — A bevy of Southwest Michigan businesses came through for residents when the COVID-19 pandemic found its way to the region in mid-March.
As a result, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton honored those organizations Friday after they reworked their business to focus on producing products like hand sanitizer, masks, face shields, gowns, and other medical equipment.