BENTON HARBOR — Dirt was flying Monday in Benton Harbor as the first lead water service line was replaced using a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad were on hand to watch the work being done along Ogden Avenue by Meeks Contracting.
“The lines have to be replaced. The money’s now being spent, so that’s a good thing,” Upton said of the grant, which was announced in October 2020, with the city receiving the money in June.
The grant is expected to replace 888 of the city’s 3,637 assumed lead service lines with copper pipes.
Muhammad said the current contract is for 80-100 lead service lines to be replaced, with 350 locations to be potholed to see what materials their water service lines are made of.
Upton said he applauds Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement last month that all of the city’s lead service lines be replaced in the next 18 months. Before she made that announcement, city officials estimated it would take 20 years to replace them all due to a lack of money.
“As you think about infrastructure needs, it’s more than just roads and highways and ports,” Upton said. “It’s things like this. It’s broadband. It’s for making sure our energy grid is protected, whether it be cyber- or weather-related.”
@RepFredUpton is in Benton Harbor this afternoon w @marcus4polytics, observing lead service line replacement pic.twitter.com/ztIswByaZe— Juliana Knot (@KnotJuliana) November 8, 2021
He said that’s one of the reasons he supported the $555 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday.
“It includes $15 billion to replace lead lines across the country,” he said. “Another $10 billion ... for PFAS, another issue that we certainly have here in Michigan.”
He said the federal infrastructure bill won’t raise taxes. Instead, Upton said it will be paid for by looking at offsets and recapturing money that had been appropriated for other things and being redirected toward “real infrastructure needs.”
On Monday, Upton said the focus was on Benton Harbor and other cities that need help replacing lead service lines.
He read part of a letter he and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, sent last week to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
“The letter asks for a number of things. Primarily, we want to know what the magnitude of the problem is,” he said. “... Are we going to have the right resources to make sure these lead lines are replaced frankly, not only here, but in every community.”
Online dashboard
All of the city’s lead service lines are projected to be replaced by March 2023, according to a link to the timeline and online dashboard, which can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Benton Harbor’s water distribution system is about 100 years old. Houses built before 1960 often have lead service lines. The state didn’t ban the installation of new lead service lines until 1988.
Historically, water service lines from the property line to the house were the responsibility of the homeowner. That changed in 2018, when the state’s new standards on drinking water required that public water systems replace all lead service lines starting this January.
City officials are asking homeowners for their help to replace the lead service lines.
Contractors can’t replace them until a Water Service Line Agreement Form is completed to allow the workers on private property and into the home.
The agreement states the city will replace the homeowner’s portion of the lead service line and repair them if needed for up to one year after construction. After that, the homeowner will be responsible for repairs.
How the city got here
In 2018, the state put the city under a lead advisory after eight of the 30 Benton Harbor homes tested for lead were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb), and the 90th percentile of the samples was 22 ppb for lead. The city has been required to test homes for lead every six months since then.
Until the lead service lines could be replaced, the state was handing out free, certified water filters through the Berrien County Health Department.
The city was thrust into the national spotlight last month when the ability of the water filters was questioned and state officials recommended that all Benton Harbor residents use bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, cooking and to mix with powdered infant formula.
Tera Fong, director of the water division in the EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago, said the EPA will start collecting samples of water from 300 homes in Benton Harbor this week. The results aren’t expected to be back until December or January.
Anyone who would like to be part of the filter study should call 248-2195 to schedule an appointment.
Meanwhile, the state is sending 20 semi-trucks of bottled water to the city every week free of charge.