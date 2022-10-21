BENTON TOWNSHIP — The public is invited to the Countryside Academy groundbreaking of its new elementary building at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at 4800 Meadowbook Road in Benton Township. The elementary building is being built west of the main building on the Meadowbrook campus and will house 19 young fives through fifth-grade classrooms, according to a news release from Sarah Brookshire, lead administrator at Countryside Academy. In addition, the new building will house a cafeteria for all grades where breakfast and lunch will be served. The Millburg campus will become a Tri-County Head Start location. Pearson Construction will tentatively have the building done for the start of the 2023-24 school year. The charter school has been in operation for 26 years and uses the FARE (food, agriculture, renewable resource and environment) theme. More information can be found at