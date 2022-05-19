BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor bottled water distribution will move from the high school to the Boys & Girls Clubs by the end of the month.
According to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, bottled water can be picked up at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus at 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, starting May 31. The final day for water distribution at Benton Harbor High School is May 29.
MDGGA Director Elizabeth Hertel said the distribution site is being changed as spring and summer activities at the high school are “kicking into high gear.”
Water will continue to be provided seven days a week by MDHHS to Benton Harbor residents for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. Southwest Community Action Agency, located at 331 Miller St., will continue to provide water four days a week in addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs location.
“It was a privilege and pleasure to serve the city of Benton Harbor as the central location for water distribution,” Benton Harbor Superintendent Andraé Townsel said in a prepared statement. “Benton Harbor High School is the heart of the community. Anytime there is an opportunity to serve, Tigers pounce on the opportunity.”
The recycling trailer will be relocated to the Housing Commission parking lot at 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive. This location is adjacent to the water distribution site at the Boys & Girls Clubs to continue to allow easy access for empty water bottle recycling for residents.
Additional information on dates and times for water distribution will be provided soon and posted to Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day. Phones that cannot call 211 should contact 844-875-9211.
A recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study confirms that certified filters – properly installed and maintained – are effective in reducing lead in Benton Harbor drinking water. The Berrien County Health Department has filters available free of charge.