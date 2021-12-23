211211-HP-bh-water-distribution-file-photo.jpg

Volunteers distribute cases of bottled water to residents on Oct. 15, at God’s Household of Faith in Benton Harbor.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — To ensure Benton Harbor residents have enough water for the holidays, additional hours for distribution have been added for Friday and on Dec. 31 at Benton Harbor High School.

Residents can get additional cases of water this week, as distribution sites will not be open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Additional quantities of water will be available during deliveries to the homebound or those without transportation to ensure availability. Self-serve water pick-up will not be available at Southwest Community Action Agency on Friday or Dec. 31.

To arrange water delivery in Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and local, paid residents, as City of Benton Harbor residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave. are as follows:

Today

  • Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Friday (new)

  • Noon-3 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday

  • 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday

  • Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday

  • Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday

  • Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Dec. 30

  • Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Dec. 31 (new)

  • Noon-3 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

  • Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.