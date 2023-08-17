BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp.’s Board of Directors appointed Rudy Wilson, president of global consumer brands at SC Johnson, to its board earlier this week.
According to a news release, Wilson was appointed president of global consumer brands at SC Johnson in 2021. He previously served as chief marketing officer for the consumer brands division and as a regional senior vice president there as well. Prior to SC Johnson, he worked in brand, marketing and general management roles at AT&T Corp. and PepsiCo, Inc.
Wilson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University, and a master’s in business administration from the University of Michigan.
Wilson officially joined the Benton Harbor appliance maker’s board on Monday.
“Rudy Wilson’s experience as a leader in marketing consumer products makes him an excellent addition to our board,” said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool, in the release. “We know his experience nurturing successful brands will allow him to bring a valuable perspective to both our board of directors and Whirlpool Corp.”