Whirlpool Corp. employees, including Laura Sackett, pack children backpacks with school supplies Thursday as part of the Berrien Community Foundation’s Backpacks for Good program at the Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. employees assembled backpacks on Thursday instead of washers and dryers.
Roughly 70 employees from the Benton Harbor appliance maker volunteered to fill 1,500 backpacks for students living in the 49022 area code, as part of a partnership with the Berrien Community Foundation, called Backpacks for Good.