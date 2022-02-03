BENTON HARBOR — The Whirlpool Foundation announced Wednesday that it named Deb O’Connor as its managing director.
O’Connor also serves as the director of corporate reputation and community relations for Whirlpool Corp.
“Deb was the perfect choice for this role due to her strong ties to the local community in Southwest Michigan and track record of work on donations and volunteerism for organizations such as the United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Habitat for Humanity International, Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph schools, and the First Tee program to name just a few,” said Whirlpool Foundation President Michael Todman in a news release.
The decision to appoint O’Connor came during the foundation’s Jan. 20 regular meeting.
The foundation trustees and staff also include:
- Michael Todman, retired Whirlpool vice chairman: Foundation president
- Pam Klyn, senior vice president of communications, public affairs and sustainability: volunteer trustee
- Dani Brown, senior vice president and chief information officer: volunteer trustee
- Donald D’anna, vice president of global tax: volunteer trustee
- Carey Martin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer: volunteer trustee
- Bridget Quinn, associate general counsel: volunteer counsel
- Jennifer Powers, vice president and treasurer: volunteer treasurer
- Michael Mullin, director of business travel center: volunteer controller
- Rosa Keszler, manager of community relations: volunteer program coordinator
- Sarah Rodgers, part-time administrative and compliance staff