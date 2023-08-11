BENTON HARBOR — More than $3 million was raised for area youth during this year’s Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.
The event was held Sunday and Monday and included rounds of golf at six different courses in Berrien County, bringing in 864 participants. Along with golf, attendees participated in a silent auction, a live auction and a Fireside Chat with PGA Hall of Famer Hale Irwin and NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.
In the 20 years of the event, more than $30 million has been raised for local organizations, and the money raised helps around 10,000 youth a year. These organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, First Tee of Benton Harbor and the local public school foundations of Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph. The organizations shared the $3 million raised at this year’s event.
“We are grateful to the many volunteers, participants and generous sponsors who helped us raise these dollars to support youth in our community,” said Pam Klyn, executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability for Whirlpool, in a news release. “The programs enhanced with this funding make an incredible impact on the young people in Southwest Michigan.”
For more information on the organizations, visit Boys & Girls Club visit at www.bgcswmi.org and First Tee of Benton Harbor at firstteebentonharbor.org.