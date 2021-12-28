211228-HP-mlk-grant1-photo.jpg

Sharon and Mac Brown, owners of the African American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor, are leading efforts to raise money for the installation of new artwork in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

BENTON HARBOR — Emanuel and Sharon Brown’s dream of building a statue in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. is closer than ever.

On Monday, it was announced the Whirlpool Foundation had issued a $250,000 challenge donation for the project.

The Unified Civic Monuments Project is seeking donations for the installation of public artwork in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.
A 1968 copy of Life magazine, featuring Martin Luther King Jr., is on display at the African American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.

