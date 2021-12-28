BENTON HARBOR — Emanuel and Sharon Brown’s dream of building a statue in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. is closer than ever.
On Monday, it was announced the Whirlpool Foundation had issued a $250,000 challenge donation for the project.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 12:22 pm
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege
Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium
